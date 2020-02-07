Rider responsibility considered key to eventing’s future *H&H Plus*

Equiratings has developed a cross-country performance index to help riders take more responsibility for their own safety and in turn help ensure the future of the sport. H&H reports from the FEI eventing risk management seminar where the system was explained...

Shifting more responsibility onto riders to help them make better decisions about where to run their horses is part of ongoing work to improve eventing safety.

The equestrian data analytics company founders Diarmuid Byrne and Sam Watson presented their cross-country performance index (XCPI) at the FEI risk management seminar on 25 January.

