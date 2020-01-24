‘Public perception of horses in sport is changing’: calls for equestrian sport to get on the front foot *H&H Plus*

The first session of the FEI eventing risk management forum saw leading figures warn that equestrian sport needs to gain wider public interest and address perception challenges if it is to thrive in the future...

Explaining why we do our sport, and what its benefits are to horses, is vital for both racing and the other equestrian disciplines to engage the wider public and secure the sports’ future, the conference at Aintree racecourse (24-26 January) heard.

