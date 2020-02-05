Why training horse and rider to be safer cross-country is key *H&H Plus*

The best way to train horses and riders to be as safe as possible when competing in cross-country was a key discussion point during the FEI eventing risk management seminar
Training riders and horses to keep themselves safe is vital for the future of the sport, experts agreed at the FEI eventing risk management seminar. The importance of cross-country training and the role of coaches were discussed, at Aintree racecourse on 24-26 January.
Eventers and coaches Jonathan Holling, William Fox-Pitt and Laurent Bousquet, all also involved in FEI safety and sport committees, covered the need to learn from mistakes, the role of coaches and whether this is changing, and training horses.
