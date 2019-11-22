New drop-down eventing rule is hailed a success *H&H Plus*

A rule that made eventers who repeatedly ran into cross-country trouble drop down a level or undergo training has been hailed a success.

British Eventing’s (BE) “continuing performance requirements” (CPR) rule was triggered 189 times this season.

The governing body found it helped riders reflect on and improve performance, and that it highlighted how BE can give better support when it is needed.

“In 2019, of 11,187 horses who ran across country twice, 189 or 1.7% triggered the rule,” BE chief sport officer Paul Graham told H&H.

You might also be interested in…