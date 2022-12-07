Rider in prison for horse neglect and other things the equestrian world is talking about





Custodial sentence

British grand prix dressage rider Sam Duckworth has been sent to prison for welfare offences. H&H reported last month the 42-year-old had been convicted after an 11-day trial, and he appeared in court yesterday (6 December) to be sentenced. Prosecutors said he was “dismissive of the RSPCA and the advice he was given by RSPCA vets and his own”, adding: “We find he failed properly to follow advice on feed and worming”. Duckworth’s defence said Covid restrictions meant he could not be at the premises much, and that he did respond to requests from those at the yard, for feed, for example. But the judge said an immediate custodial sentence was the only way appropriate punishment could be achieved.

Charlotte says yes

Charlotte Dujardin has announced she is engaged to her long-term partner Dean Golding. The multiple medal-winning dressage rider is pregnant with the couple’s first child, who is due in January, and Dean popped the question at their baby shower. “To top off this beautiful evening, Dean surprised me with asking me to be his wife, and of course I said yes!” Charlotte said. “We look forward to all that comes next.”

Happy Christmas to your horse…

Or your dog, of course! Our equine and canine family members are always top priority, and we’ve rounded up presents for them that are suitable for every budget. Here’s a selection of gifts we know our horses would love to receive – and they’d make perfect gifts for horse owners, too. There are so many horse treat options, so if you’re looking for gifts of the edible kind, we’ve rounded up the best Christmas horse treats too.

