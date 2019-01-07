Rescue pony wins first rosette aged 27

A rescue pony who has been with his rehomers for almost 23 years has won his first rosette at the age of 27.

Welsh section A gelding Magic was rehomed from World Horse Welfare by Janice Young in June 1996.

Magic has now received his rosette in the charity’s rehomed horse of the year competition 2018.

Janice’s daughter Martha described Magic as the “biggest character”.

“Magic spends a lot of his time munching grass and chatting to his larger horsey friend Hartley. Occasionally he decides that the grass is greener on the other side, and when I go to give him his tea, he is not in the same field that he was in, in the morning, and I think to myself, ‘how did he manage that?’, and he looks at me through his cheeky little eyes and I say, ‘well that’s Magic’,” she said.

Magic has been part of the Young family since he was four years old.

“All of my cousins, second cousins, brother and myself have learnt to ride on him, and in turn have also all experienced falling off him,” said Martha. “Magic decides when he’s not moving at all or when he is shooting off in the opposite direction to where you were going. He did this once when my cousin was facing backwards while doing ‘around the world’.

“My brother once found himself sitting on the ground while Magic knelt next to him eating poppies, in the middle of a lesson.

“Catching Magic is often a bit of a challenge, for some more than others. Leading him might mean a torn pocket, a cheeky nip or being dragged through nettles.”

But Martha said Magic can be “the perfect little pony if he needs to be”.

“He knows exactly how to behave when a young child is on his back. His personality makes us laugh and smile. We have outgrown him but Magic is still the first one everyone greets and the last one everyone says goodbye to.”

World Horse Welfare rehoming coordinator Sophie Hughes said: “We always love to hear how our rehomed horses and ponies are doing and it’s heartwarming to see and hear just how much a part of the family Magic has been for so many years.

“Every horse rehomed from World Horse Welfare remains in our ownership so that we can ensure their welfare is safeguarded but Magic’s story and many others show that our rehomed horses and ponies really can and do have homes for life with their new families. We’re really grateful to Martha for sending in these lovely words about just how special Magic is.”

