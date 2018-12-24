Pony found barely able to walk thriving in loving new home

A rescued 8.2hh Shetland crippled by overgrown feet has found a loving new home on Dartmoor.

Midnight was discovered by a World Horse Welfare field officer with two other Shetlands in a bad state in September 2017.

A member of the public had reported the ponies’ plight to the charity’s welfare line.

Midnight’s feet were so overgrown he could hardly walk.

The pony was given urgent veterinary and farrier treatment before beginning his rehabilitation.

Miraculously he made a full recovery and in July 2018 he was rehomed to Juliet Glanville to be a companion for her 17hh horse, Geoffrey.

“Midnight is totally gorgeous and we all absolutely adore him,” she said.

The pony is now “best buddies” with Geoffrey and has built up quite a fan base on Dartmoor.

“He is very happy and has settled in well so far,” said Mrs Glanville. “He’s made friends with the farrier and is a joy to share our home with.”

This year World Horse Welfare field officers investigated more than 1,500 welfare concerns and the charity has taken in more than 260 horses.

“2018 has been a challenging year for equine welfare as a result of the extreme weather conditions which severely affected many vulnerable horses, ponies and donkeys,” said Sam Chubbock, WHW’s head of UK support.

The charity is still seeing many large groups of horses needing help as a result of over-breeding, or owners simply unable to cope with the sheer numbers of animals in their care.

World Horse Welfare has more than 300 horses and ponies currently of its four UK rescue and rehoming centres and is looking for more rehomers to free up space.

Among those ponies urgently looking for a new home is NG, a four-year-old, 13.2hh mare who needs an experienced home to fulfil her potential as a non-ridden companion.

Also still looking for a companion home is Bailey, a 12.2hh seven-year-old Welsh pony who has been on the rehoming list for two years.

For more information, visit the charity’s website.

