Rescue pony found in a shipping container excels in British Dressage

An emaciated yearling found riddled with lice and worms in a shipping container has grown up to excel in British Dressage (BD) in his new home.

Spike was rescued by World Horse Welfare in 2011. He was rehabilitated by the charity, then rehomed as a youngster by Pat Pomp in May 2013, since which time he has gone from “strength to strength”.

In 2016 Spike won the “Wildcard Award” in the charity’s rehomed horse of the year competition “thanks to his impressive achievements since being rehomed by Pat”.

Owner Pat said: “Spike continues to amaze us with his ability, kindness and sheer huge character.”

Eight-year-old Spike, ridden by Hayley Chilver, has gone on to succeed in dressage recently winning two BD elementary silver classes with scores of 67% and 69% and qualified for the Petplan Equine Area Festival at Keysoe this year. Spike has also qualified for the BD winter regionals at elementary silver which will be held in February 2019.

“They competed at Petplan at Keysoe but the occasion proved a bit too exciting for Spike this time but we are sure he will get used to bigger competitions in time. They also did their first dressage to music which was lovely,” said Pat.

The 13.2hh gelding was this year voted the people’s choice rehomed media superstar, a new category in the charity’s annual rehomed horse of the year competition. Rehomers were asked to submit a photograph and 100 accompanying words. The competition was shortlisted to six horses before going to a public vote on the charity’s Facebook page where Spike received 399 votes.

“Everywhere we go people just absolutely love him and always come and ask about him or talk to him. He is becoming quite famous due to his appearances on social media,” said Pat.

