Counting down to the Cheltenham roar, and other things the horse world is talking about





1. Are you ready for the Cheltenham roar?

The excitement at H&H HQ is preparing to reach a crescendo as we join the thousands of jump racing fans who are counting down the final hours, minutes and seconds until the starter drops his flag to get the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle under way at 1.20pm – and we hear the famous Cheltenham roar that we missed so much in 2021 when the meeting took place without fans in attendance. This year’s Festival promises to be as exciting as ever with plenty of top names in action and the H&H team will be here to share the biggest stories of the meeting with you across all four days.

2. A new Rolex grand slam of showjumping contender

The latest contender for the Rolex grand slam of showjumping is Germany’s Daniel Deusser with Scuderia 1918 Tobago Z, who came out on top in the Rolex grand prix at the Dutch Masters at the weekend. Interestingly, the “small and compact” 14-year-old stallion didn’t impress his connections as a young horse and “we didn’t expect that one day he’d be jumping the best grands prix in the world”, said Daniel, “but he has a great mind – he wants to jump clear and he’s a great fighter. There seems to be no limit to how big he can jump and it’s an unbelievable feeling.”

3. What female riders need to know about the menopause

H&H has spoken to numerous riders who found their enjoyment of life and riding had been seriously affected by menopausal symptoms, such as severe anxiety, mood swings, weight gain and physical pain – but had no idea at the time these were linked to perimenopause or menopause. Some reached the verge of giving up horses, for many their lifelong passion and source of exercise, and others had stopped riding altogether. But there is some good news as women act to improve education among both their peers and the wider community.

