Quirky dressage mare bought via Horse & Hound wins at grand prix





LIZA McQUISTON described her Wix EC grand prix-winning dressage partner Sassy Song as “seriously talented but seriously quirky”.

Liza said: “In her last outing, we retired and the time before that she took exception to one corner and we scored 58%.”

This time, the score was a much more acceptable 66.6%, despite a mistake in the one tempis.

“Today was the first time we got the twos in the test – and then we sneezed in the ones and broke,” said Liza.

The mare was bought from an advert Liza spotted in Horse & Hound.

“It was a poor photo, but I just had a gut feeling about her so eventually I took the lorry, drove to see her and brought her straight home,” said Liza. “I am super-proud of her; it’s a dream come true to train one to this level.”

Clare Hole rode Chuchaqui LAT to win both prix st georges (PSG) and inter I qualifiers. The Painted Black 15-year-old was bought five years ago as Clare was moving off ponies.

“He was the first one I looked at, he had lots of potential and we have learnt together,” said Clare.

Clare is combining university studies at Cambridge with dressage and the small matter of rowing for her college.

“Mum keeps him ticking over on the days I can’t ride,” explained Clare. “I started rowing as it was a good way of getting outside during the pandemic and I enjoyed it.

“It’s made for a busy year but both sports complement each other – the balance and core stability from the riding and the core strength and control from the rowing.”

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.