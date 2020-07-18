Put yourself to the test: interactive video highlights road safety risks for riders among others

An interactive road safety video highlighting the risks faced by vulnerable road users – including riders – has been produced thanks to police funding.

The British Horse Society produced the film after successfully bidding for £40,000 of funding from the Warwickshire Police and Crime Commissioner Philip Sercombe’s road safety fund.

The film follows a young driver who is faced with a series of hazards along his journey to collect friends for a party. Viewers are presented with four different scenarios in which they have to decide from two possible options on how the driver should navigate around each obstacle, leading to either a positive or negative outcome.

A BHS spokesman said the scenarios are designed to highlight the risks faced by vulnerable road users and the consequences that occur if drivers do not adapt their behaviour appropriately.

The four scenarios include what a driver should do when approaching a rider on a single track road, approaching changing traffic lights, approaching a blind bend, and approaching a stationary school bus dropping off children.

“We are delighted to have secured the funding to produce this interactive video and continue the fantastic safety work of the BHS,” said Tracy Casstless, BHS director of fundraising.

Philip Sercombe added he was delighted to support the great initiative through the road safety fund to help make young drivers aware of the risks and consequences when they start to drive.

“We want young people to be safer on our roads and this interactive video provides an opportunity to help reach new drivers not only in Warwickshire but nationally at a key point in their driving career, when they are still learning and receptive to new information,” he said.

“By educating young drivers we hope to also improve the safety of the increasing number of vulnerable road users such as riders, cyclists, motorcyclists and pedestrians, we are seeing on Warwickshire’s roads”

The project was one of 11 to secure part of the £392,252 2019/20 funding on offer to help support vulnerable road users and improve road safety in Warwickshire.

