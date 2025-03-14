‘I couldn’t believe it!’: 100/1 shot runs into the record books at Cheltenham Festival





Poniros became the longest-priced winner of the Grade One JCB Triumph Hurdle at the 2025 Cheltenham Festival today (14 March).

The Golden Horn gelding is also the joint-longest priced horse to score at the Festival in the modern era, alongside fellow 100-1 chances Nortons Coin (1990 Cheltenham Gold Cup) and Hipparchus (1954 Grand Annual Handicap Chase).

Equally remarkably, this was this horse’s first ever run over hurdles. He is trained by Willie Mullins, owned by Tony Bloom and was ridden by Jonjo O’Neill Jr, who wasn’t originally meant to be riding at this meeting today.

“It’s crazy – it’s a funny old game,” said Jonjo. “I was supposed to be in Doncaster today. After declarations, Alain Cawley, my agent, said that Willie was looking for a jockey. He actually said I should stay in Doncaster, but I said that the way this week is going, I’d much rather be riding one of Willie’s. Anything of Willie’s has a chance.

“It’s unbelievable. That’s his first ever appearance over hurdles in public. What a place!”

This victory comes the day after Jonjo rode Jagwar to win the TrustATrader Plate Handicap Chase.

“I couldn’t have imagined having two winners this week,” said Jonjo. “I was really hoping for one, and luckily Jagwar did it. We were really just here for a good time today. It’s turned into an even better time.”

Poniros got up to defeat Lulamba by a neck on the line with 5/4 favourite East India Dock another three-quarters of a length back in third.

“He’s by Golden Horn, who I think is going to make a very good sire over jumps,” Willie said of Poniros. “He’s the sort of horse you’re looking for, but I didn’t expect that. We were hoping he would run well and be a nice horse for next year, so he’s ahead of schedule.”

Poniros was purchased by current connections in October for 200,000gns, and had useful Flat form while in training with Ralph Beckett.

“We bought him, schooled him and gave him a break. We said we’d better drag him in from the field and get him ready for Cheltenham, and that’s what we did,” said Willie. “But I didn’t expect any more than a nice run. I couldn’t believe it when I saw him flying through the middle of them. I just couldn’t believe it.

“You must remember that he came from the Flat, so he had race experience – that’s a huge advantage. We’ve done plenty of jumping at home with him, but I didn’t think he was sharp enough for this!”

Speaking of future plans for the four-year-old, Willie said: “I imagine he’ll go to Punchestown, and then we’ll find something at Royal Ascot, perhaps. He was bought as a dual-purpose horse, and I am hoping in time he might turn into a Melbourne Cup horse – that would be the long-term plan.”

