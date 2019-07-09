Police hunt youths who chased and threw things at Army horses

Police are hunting a gang of youths who chased Army horses and threw objects at them in their field.

Officers from the Leicestershire force are “conducting inquiries” after the yobs disturbed military horses at the Defence Animal Training Regiment in Melton Mowbray last Monday night (1 July).

An officer from the local neighbourhood policing team said the force is keen to find those responsible, so they can be educated on the potential consequences of their “childish” behaviour.

A spokesman for the Army told H&H: “We pride ourselves on having good relationships with the local community and are saddened by this incident. Horses can be unpredictable when startled and while our primary concern is the welfare of the animals, the individuals concerned also put themselves at risk.”

A police spokesman said it is believed four or five youths were involved, throwing items at and chasing the horses, at about 9.30pm.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference 680 of 1 July.

The incident comes nearly two years after 21 horses were released from a field at the centre. They galloped seven miles along roads, some being involved in collisions with vehicles, before they were captured.

One of the horses involved had to be put down as a result of the injuries he sustained.

Horses from the Kings Troop and the Household Cavalry are among those who spend time at the Melton Mowbray centre, which is also the main base for the Royal Army Veterinary Corps (RAVC). The RAVC is hosting an open day at the centre next Saturday (20 July).

