British Eventing’s 2020 top rider and horse crowned

Piggy March has been crowned British Eventing’s (BE) top rider for a second year running – as her ride Brookfield Inocent took the top horse title.

Piggy scored 808 BE points during the 2020 season, while Izzy Taylor was second on 574 and Tom McEwen third on 518.

This season Piggy has enjoyed 27 wins and a further 46 top-10 placings. Her achievements included winning the BE six-year-old championship at Osberton on Cooley Goodwood, the CCI4*-S at Little Downham International on Brookfield Quality and the CCI3*-S at Wellington International on Dargun.

The 11-year-old gelding Brookfield Inocent, owned by Alison Swinburn and John and Chloe Perry, clinched the 2020 BE top horse title on 286 points. London 52, the Pau-winning ride of Laura Collett, was second on 253 points, while Alexander Bragg’s ride Zagreb was third on 205.

“Brookfield Inocent secured some impressive results this season and only finished outside the top five once in nine 2020 runs,” said a BE spokesman.

His achievements included second place in the CCI4*-S at Little Downham International and Burgham International, and a second place at Pau CCI5*.

Continued below…

Piggy said she was “absolutely delighted” to win the title and for Brookfield Inocent to be crowned top horse.

“Brookfield Inocent is a horse I have always had a lot of belief in so it was great he got the opportunity to show everyone what he can do at Pau at the end of the season,” she said. “He came back in from his holiday this week. Fingers crossed he has an exciting 2021 in store with even bigger and better things ahead.

“It’s been a horrible year for everyone but a massive thank you to my home team, owners, sponsors and supporters who have kept the ball rolling in difficult circumstances. It takes so much time and effort from so many people to make it all possible so I’m very proud to be able to give something back to them for all their hard work.”

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade to access our H&H Plus online service which brings you breaking news as it happens as well as other benefits.

