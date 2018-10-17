World champion Ros Canter heads strong British line-up for Pau CCI4*

A strong British contingent is entered for Europe’s final CCI4* of the year.

New eventing world champion Ros Canter heads the 29 British combinations heading to Pau in southwest France next week (24 to 28 October).

She rides the 15.3hh gelding Zenshera, who she co-owns with her mother Heather and with whom Ros finished third at Luhmühlen CCI4* in June and seventh here last year.

There are a total of 65 combinations from 14 countries entered in the four-star.

Other key Brits among the entries are fellow 2018 world team gold medallist Gemma Tattersall, riding Pamero 4 and Santiago Bay, Izzy Taylor on her Blenheim CIC3* winning ride Be Touchable, Frog Rock and Call Me Maggie May, plus past winner William Fox-Pitt with Little Fire — who cruised around Oasby’s open intermediate on Saturday (13 October) in a prep-run for the horse’s first CCI4* — and Oliver Townend (horse not yet confirmed).

Riders making their four-star debut here include 27-year-old David Britnell, who will ride his own Continuity — a horse David has produced himself from BE90 to advanced — and elite amateur Sharon Polding, with Findonfirecracker, who she bought as a foal.

This will also be a first CCI4* for David Doel (Chap), Nicola Hill (MGH Bingo Boy), Sarah Holmes (Lowhill Clover), Yazmin Ingham (Night Line), Sian Coleman (Kilroe Hero).

Another British combination to look out for is Sarah Way and the pint-sized Dassett Cooley Dun. This will be the first four-star for the eye-catching dun, owned by Kate Willis and Mel Pritchard, and he is likely to be one of the smallest horses in the field, standing at 15.1hh.

Completing the British entries are Tom Crisp (Liberty And Glory), Danielle Dunn (Zocarla BLH), Alice Dunsdon (Cool Investment), Sam Ecroyd (Cooley Currency), Will Furlong (Collien P 2), Imogen Gloag (Brendonhill Doublet), Flora Harris (Bayano), Tom Jackson (Carpa Du Buisson Z and Waltham Fiddlers Find), Patricia Pytches (CES Ballycar Chip), Joanna Rimmer (Isaac Newton), Rachel Robinson (MJI Limmerick Bell), Nicky Roncoroni (Watts Burn) and Alexander Whewall (Chakiris Star).

They join a host of international names, including 2018 Burghley winner Tim Price with Ascona M for New Zealand, 2017 Blenheim CCI3* winners Kimberly Severson and Cooley Cross Border for the US, Australia’s Christopher Burton with Graf Liberty, as well as Ireland’s Cathal Daniels (Sammy David Junior) and Joseph Murphy (Sportsfield Othello and Fernhill Frankie).

