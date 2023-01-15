Heartfelt final farewell to Sam, the cob who saved and changed lives





The heartbroken owners and riders of Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) stalwart Sam have paid tribute to his “lifesaving” contribution.

The 15.2hh cob, who won the hearts of staff and participants at Parklands RDA in Staffordshire, had to be put down in the autumn, after six years with the charity.

Parklands’ Alison Ramseier told H&H that horses such as Sam are “like gold dust”.

“He played a massively significant role in people’s lives,” she said. “His riders felt so safe on him; his riders were adults and a lot of them were able to come off the lead rein when they rode him; for some people with disabilities, it’s a huge thing to be off the lead rein and feel safe.

“He knew he could change gears; one minute he might be with a rider who was never going to trot, then his next rider could be learning to pop a cross-pole. He had a natural ability to pick up the pace and slow it down, and could be a bit cheeky on the ground; always nuzzling pockets but never nasty.”

Sam was found suffering with colic in October and there was nothing that could be done to save him. And after the heartbreak of losing him, Alison said, “The first thing we thought was about his riders”.

“Emily, who rode him, was in a dark place when she came to us,” she said. “And for Josh, Sam was a lifeline when things were tough. He wasn’t just their therapy when they were here, the horses help them manage other areas of their lives. He was a support for them, and now that’s been taken away.”

Sam’s riders are too big to ride the Parklands ponies and although they have been able to spend time grooming and on groundwork, it is not the same.

Parklands is trying to raise £10,000 for a new horse to allow riders like Josh and Emily to be able to do what they love. Alison said the difference this would make is unmeasurable.

“I don’t know if you can really explain the difference, but it would literally save lives,” she said. “We were the last chance for one rider – horses like this really, really do change people’s lives.”

