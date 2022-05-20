Paris 2024 ‘welfare’ recommendations, Luhmühlen entries update, and more things the horse world is talking about





1. Paris 2024 ‘recommendations’

The French government has made a list of recommendations for equestrian sport at the Paris 2024 Olympics to make it a “model in terms of equine welfare” in an eye-opening move. International horse sport rules at the Games are set by the FEI, but a French parliament study group has now put forward 46 recommendations. These include the return of teams of four, restricting whip use and noseband tightness. An FEI spokesman told H&H that many of these recommendations “are already in the FEI rules” and it believes “the FEI rules and Olympic and Paralympic regulations and the operations are guaranteeing horse welfare at the highest level.”

Find out more about the recommendations and reasons behind them

2. Luhmühlen entries

There are changes British contingent entered for Luhmühlen Horse Trials following the initial entries, which went live earlier this week. British Olympian Gemma Tattersall has withdrawn the Chilli Morning daughter Jalapeno, while Oliver Townend now has two horses entered – Dreamliner and Lukas. Other significant amendments to the list include the withdrawal of Pau 2021 winner Falco IV, ridden by Tim Price.

Read more on the latest Luhmühlen Horse Trials entries

3. Spinal injury research

Extensive research is under way taking a holistic look at spinal injuries in jockeys, with a view to preventing these in future. Physiotherapist and University of Bath PhD student Daloni Lucas gave an overview of the projects that come under the umbrella of the analysis of prevention of spinal injuries in horse racing, at the Injured Jockeys Fund (IJF) conference (26 April). The ground-breaking research looks at how and why spinal injuries happen in horse racing.

Discover more about this major project

