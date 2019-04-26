British Badminton title contender among latest withdrawals

Badminton title contender Pamero 4 has been withdrawn from the CCI5* after sustaining an injury at home.

Ridden by World Equestrian Games gold medallist Gemma Tattersall, this would have been the 12-year-old’s second time at the Mitsubishi Motors Badminton Horse Trials.

The Clive Smith-owned gelding jumped clear across country at the Gloucestershire event last year, before going on to take the runner-up spot at Pau CCI4* (now CCI5*) in October.

Gemma remains in the running for the 2019 title with her team gold medal-winning ride, former racehorse Arctic Soul, who is drawn number 10.

In a statement, Gemma said Pamero 4’s withdrawal is not linked to their fall at Belton in March.

“I am extremely sad to say that we are having to withdraw the amazing Pamero 4 from Badminton Horse Trials,” said Gemma, adding she and her team are “absolutely gutted” and very sad for his owner.

“He will come back absolutely fine but he just needs a little rest. This injury had absolutely nothing to do with the fall we had at Belton and he has been on brilliant form at home as well as giving me a perfect ride at Burnham Market earlier this month.

“This sport sure is tough but we will stick together as a team and give him all the TLC he needs to get him back to full fitness.”

Other notable recent withdrawals include Tim Price’s Xavier Faer, who is competing at the Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day-Event this week, as Tim bids to become the third rider to win the Rolex Grand Slam. Tim has Bango and 2018 Burghley winner Ringwood Sky Boy still in the mix.

Likewise Oliver Townend’s Cooley Master Class is off the start list as he aims for back-to-back Kentucky victories. Oliver still has Ballaghmor Class, Cillnabradden Evo and Ulises entered, of which he will be allowed to start on two.

Canada’s Selena O’Hanlon and Foxwood High, tipped by EquiRating’s Diarmuid Byrne in H&H’s Badminton preview as likely to finish within the top 12, withdrew this week.

Nicky Roncoroni and Watts Burn, Lauren Blades on Jesmond Justice, and Emily Parker with Cryptonite have also withdrawn.

At Friday (26 April) lunchtime, nine combinations remained on the waitlist, who will replace withdrawals up until 2pm on Sunday (28 April).

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don't miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday