‘With pain in the heart’: farewell to world number one dressage sire

The leading dressage sire of 2019, Broere Jazz, has died aged 29.

Jazz, a son of Cocktail and out of Charmante, by Ulster, is widely recognized as one of the most influential dressage stallions of all time, and currently leads the World Breeding Federation of Spot Horses (WBFSH) dressage sire rankings.

“With pain in the heart, but especially grateful for what he has meant for us and for breeding, we had to say goodbye to the king of our stable, Broere Jazz last week,” said a statement from the stallion’s owners, Broere Stud, in the Netherlands.

“Broere Jazz has become 29 years old; we will miss him. Goodbye!”

The chestnut KWPN stallion competed successfully at the highest level of the sport, representing the Netherlands at the 2002 World Equestrian Games in Jerez de la Frontera, Spain, ridden by Tineke Bartels. After he was bought outright by Cees and Anne Broere in 2004, he continued his international career with Kirsten Beckers until he was retired from sport in 2011.

As a breeding stallion Jazz has featured in the top five on the WBFSH sire rankings every year since 2008, topping the rankings from 2008 to 2011 and again in 2019. He was named as KWPN horse of the year in 2006.

He is well known as a producer of grand prix horses, with more than 130 offspring reaching the highest level in the sport, more than any other dressage stallion.

Among Jazz’s most famous progeny are Vancouver K, the ride of Ireland’s Judy Reynolds currently ranked 15th in the world, Jerich Parzival, the multi-medalled ride of Adelinde Cornellisen, Glock’s Johnson, Hans Peter Minderhoud’s Olympic ride and a successful dressage sire himself, and the very successful upcoming Danish dressage horse Blue Hors Don Olymbrio.

He is the sire of more than 50 licensed sons, including Olivi, Chagall, Tango, Wynton, Johnson and the British stallion T Movistar, as well as many grandsons. Broere Stud owns two Jazz clones, born in 2012.

