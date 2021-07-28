‘We had many great days’: National Hunt hero retires for a second time





National Hunt hero Our Vic, who won over £700,000 during his eight-year career, has been fully retired to the National Stud in Newmarket.

The now 23-year-old’s biggest career win came when he landed the Totesport Bowl at Aintree, beating Kauto Start by a nose in 2008 and the Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham in the same year. He also won the Renoldstown at Ascot in 2004.

Trained initially by Martin Pipe and latterly by his son David, Our Vic is owned by the Johnson family and was ridden by Timmy Murphy for most of his victories.

Our Vic, who is by Old Vic, was retired from racing 10 years ago and went to live out his days with Timmy Murphy at his home, Cildara Stud. But the gelding did not take to his new life in retirement and so was sent to the British Racing School (BRS) in Newmarket to help teach budding young jockeys how to ride, as a form of semi-retirement.

A British Racing School statement reads: “During his time at The BRS he would have helped hundreds of young trainees learn their craft and provided a once-in-a-lifetime achievement for some to say they have ridden a Grade One-winning racehorse.”

Timmy Murphy added: “I would like to wish a very happy second retirement to ‘Victor’. What a legend he has been for me and everyone at BRS. He was the very first winner I rode for Mr Johnson in the Renoldstown at Ascot and we had many great days after the Ryanair at Cheltenham and the Bowl at Aintree being two of his finest days. Enjoy!”.

Our Vic ran in a total of 35 races during his illustrious career, clocking up 14 wins, six second places and two thirds.

