‘Our family is now complete’: Laura Tomlinson welcomes fourth child





Olympic dressage rider Laura Tomlinson and her husband, international polo player Mark, have welcomed a new baby boy.

Tommy George Tomlinson was born yesterday (8 November) and is the couple’s fourth child. He joins siblings Annalisa, seven, four-year-old Wilfred and two-year-old Hanni.

“We are completely in love with little Tommy. Our family is now complete,” said Laura.

The Olympic gold and bronze medallist joked that the couple’s new arrival is “the first of her gang to look completely Tomlinson”.

“Finally Mark got one that looks like him,” she said.

Laura, who was named as a non-travelling reserve for the Tokyo Olympics and long-listed for the European Championships with her current top horse, 11-year-old mare DSP Rose of Bavaria (Betty), announced she was pregnant in July.

“Being the fourth of four children I know the joys of being a team and we are so happy to give this to our children,” she said at the time.

Laura has enjoyed a brilliant year in the saddle, winning the grand prix on 74.1% and the special on 77.2% with Betty at the Donaueschingen in CDI3*in August. The pair were also second in the grand prix and the special at the Herzlake CDI3* in June. Laura also has another exciting grand prix horse, the 11-year-old Vivaldi son Fallatijn, who scored 71% for third in the Deauville CDI3* grand prix in July.

In the past Laura has spoken about being a mother and a competitive rider.

“I want to show my girls that you can have it all — that you can be a very present mum and be at the top of your game at the same time. It might take a little bit longer and it might be pretty exhausting at times, but it’s still doable,” she said.

