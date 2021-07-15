



Top British grand prix dressage rider Laura Tomlinson has announced that she is pregnant with her fourth child.

Laura and her husband Mark, an international polo player for England, are “nervously and excitedly” expecting the baby this autumn.

Olympic gold and bronze medallist Laura was named as a reserve for the Tokyo Olympics with her current top horse Rose Of Bavaria (Betty), and has not ruled out campaigning for selection for the European Dressage Championships in September.

“With regards to the Euros, it’s a little too early to say if I will still be competing then, but I plan to continue to ride and compete for as long as I feel comfortable and my doctor is happy,” Laura said.

“I will certainly be looking to be ready to campaign next season with my sights on the World Championships, as I have two great horses at the moment who are just coming into their prime,” she added, referring to the 11-year-old Bordeaux mare Betty, and the 11-year-old Vivaldi son Fallatijn, whom she also competes at top level. Laura is set to ride both horses at the CDI3* in Deauville, France, this weekend.

Laura and Mark, who married in 2013 and are based in Gloucestershire, already have three children: six-year-old Annalisa, four-year-old Wilfred and two-year-old Hanni.

“Being the fourth of four children I know the joys of being a team and we are so happy to give this to our children. I feel very lucky to have the support around me that makes it possible for me to be the type of mother I want to be and still compete at top level,” said Laura.

