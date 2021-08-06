



French combination Nicolas Delmotte and Urvoso Du Roch have pulled out of the Olympic showjumping team qualifying competition, which is underway this evening at the Tokyo Games.

The 13-year-old chestnut gelding by Nervoso, who was the best-placed French horse in Wednesday’s individual final, finishing 12th, suffered colic on Thursday evening (5 August).

“Supported by the veterinarian of the France team, the 13-year-old Selle Français is doing well. He is at rest and under medical treatment,” said the French Equestrian Federation (FFE). “In order to preserve the health and integrity of the horse, the staff of the FFE, Nicolas Delmotte and Marie-Claudine Morlion, the owner of [Urvoso Du Roch], had no choice but to withdraw him from the Olympic competition.

“The FFE thanks Marie-Claudine Morlion, who remained in France, for her demonstrated confidence and congratulates Nicolas Delmotte for his 12th place obtained in the individual final.”

Nicolas and Urvoso Du Roch’s place on the French showjumping team will be taken by Mathieu Billot and Quel Filou 13, who is owned by the Billot stables and Benjamin and Valentine Garreau. Quel Filou 13 is a 15-year-old grey gelding by Quidam’s Rubin. He and Matheiu competed in the Olympic showjumping individual competition earlier this week, finishing in 43rd position after having one fence down and three time-penalties.

It was originally announced that Simon Delestre and Berlux Z would take Mathieu’s place on the team ahead of this evening qualifier, but with the withdrawal of Nicolas, both Simon and Mathieu will compete, alongside Pénélope Leprevost and Vancouver De Lanlore.

The majority of nations announced last minute changes to their team line-ups ahead of tonight’s Olympic showjumping team qualifier. Among those who have withdrawn are Britain’s Scott Brash and Jefferson, whose place will be taken by Harry Charles and Romeo 88, and Ireland’s Cian O’Connor and Kilkenny. They will be replaced on the Irish team by Shane Sweetnam and Alejandro.

The Olympic showjumping team competition gets underway with a qualifier this evening, to determine the 10 teams that will progress to tomorrow’s (Saturday 7 August) final.

