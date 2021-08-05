Latest horse and rider changes ahead of Olympic showjumping team qualifier





With less than 24 hours to go until the Olympic showjumping team qualifier at the Tokyo Games, the majority of teams have announced last-minute changes.

Ireland was the first to make a change when it was announced yesterday (4 August) Cian O’Connor and Kilkenny would not compete in the team event tomorrow (6 August) after the gelding suffered a nosebleed while jumping in the individual final. The pair will be replaced by Shane Sweetnam and Alejandro.

This morning it was announced that Scott Brash and Jefferson had withdrawn as the 12-year-old sustained a minor strain while jumping in the first round of the individual final yesterday. Holly Smith and Denver, Harry Charles and Romeo, and Olympic gold medal-winners Ben Maher and Explosion W will represent Team GB tomorrow.

A further 13 of 19 countries taking part have made changes, with big names stepping up including McLain Ward for the US, Simon Delestre for France and Pieter Devos for Belgium.

The changes are:

Argentina: Fabian Sejanes and Emir will be replaced by Matias Albarracin Cannavaro 9

Belgium: Niels Bruynseels and Delux Van T&L will be replaced by Pieter Devos and Claire Z

Brazil: Yuri Mansur and Alfons will be replaced by Pedro Veniss and Quabri De L’Isle

China: You Zhang and Caesar will be replaced by Yaofeng Li and Jerish Dwerse Hagen

Czech Republic: Kamil Papousek and Warness will be replaced by Ondrej Zvara and Cento Lano

Egypt: Abdel Said and Bandit Savoie will be replaced by Mohamed Talaat and Darshan

France: Mathieu Billot and Quel Filou 13 will be replaced by Simon Delestre and Berlux Z

Germany: Christian Kukuk and Mumbair will be replaced by Maurice Tebbel and Don Diarado

Morocco: Ali Ahrach’s horse USA De Riverland will be replaced by Golden Lady

Mexico: Manuel Gonzalez Dufrane and Hortensia Van De Leeuwerk will be replaced by Patricio Pasquel and Babel

New Zealand: Uma O’Neill and Clockwise Of Greenhill Z will be replaced by Tom Tarver-Priebe and Popeye

Switzerland: Beat Mändli and Dsarie will be replaced by Bryan Balsiger and Twentytwo Des Biches

USA: Kent Farrington and Gazelle will be replaced by McLain Ward and Contagious

Israel, Japan, the Netherlands and Sweden have not announced any changes at present.

When the competition gets underway at 7pm local time (11am BST), a Czech Republic rider will kick off the action, and then the order of countries will be: China, Japan, Israel, Mexico, Argentina, Morocco, New Zealand, Ireland, Egypt, France, Sweden, USA, Great Britain, Brazil, Switzerland, Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands.

The top 10 teams will qualify for the team final on Saturday (7 August) where the medals will be decided.

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade to access our H&H Plus online service which brings you breaking news as it happens as well as other benefits.

