



The final equestrian event of Paris 2024 (bar the riding phase of modern pentathlon) takes place tomorrow – the Olympic showjumping individual final.

The top 30 riders from today’s qualifier come forward to tussle it out for the medals, in an early session which starts at 10am local time (9am British time).

Olympic showjumping individual final – things not to miss

1. The Brits – of course! It’s been a superb Games for British showjumping already with the team gold and all three Team GB riders, Scott Brash (Jefferson), Harry Charles (Romeo 88) and Ben Maher (Dallas Vegas Batilly), are in the final. Riders start in reverse order of the placings today, so Ben will be third in, having qualified as one of the fastest four-faulters, while Harry and Scott will have more advantageous positions after finishing 11th and 12th today.

2. Julien Epaillard. The Frenchman put in the fastest clear today so will start last tomorrow. He has a reputation for being a very speedy rider and with the chestnut mare Dubai Du Cedre, his partner in individual bronze at last year’s Europeans, will be difficult to beat if it comes down to a jump-off. Which leads us on to…

3. Will there be a jump-off? At the last two Olympics the individual showjumping final has culminated in a showdown for the individual gold, with the honours going to Britain’s Nick Skelton and Ben Maher. There will be a jump-off for gold if riders are equal on faults, but the lower medals can be split on time from the first round, without a jump-off.

4. The course. Having felt that Santiago Verela and Grégory Bodo’s tracks were spot on in the team contest, the riders thought today’s challenge was perhaps a little on the soft side, making it difficult for the best to shine. It’s fair to assume we’ll see things ramping up again tomorrow.

5. Ireland. Shane Sweetnam (James Kann Cruz) and Daniel Coyle (Legacy) finished second and third behind Julien today, so they are on good form and will have strong starting positions in the Olympic showjumping individual final, but who will come out on top? By lunchtime tomorrow, we’ll know.

To stay up-to-date with all the breaking news throughout the Olympic Games, Burghley, Horse of the Year Show and more, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You might also be interested in: