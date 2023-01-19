An Olympic showjumper guilty of cruelty, and other things the horse world is talking about





Suspension sought for Olympic showjumper

The Swiss equestrian federation has applied for a provisional suspension of Olympic showjumper Paul Estermann (pictured, top) after he was found guilty of animal cruelty. The 60-year-old, who competed at the 2012 London Olympics and many other senior championship squads, has been embroiled in court cases and appeals, dating back as far as 2017. These came to a close in December 2022, when Mr Estermann was again found guilty on animal cruelty charges by the Lucerne Cantonal Court. In a statement published on Monday (16 January) the Swiss federation said “according to its information”, the appeal period for the revised sentence expired on 13 January 2023, and “thus, the conviction of Paul Estermann for multiple intentional animal cruelty is now final.”

British silver medallist’s new ride

Top British dressage rider Fiona Bigwood has welcomed an exciting new horse to her stables. The four-year-old Newton Silvernite, by Toerveslettens Sylvester, out of the Don Schufro x De Niro mare Donna Schufro, joined Fiona’s yard shortly after Christmas from Elite Dressage in Devon. “He has been a star from the minute he walked onto the yard,” said the Olympic silver medallist. “It’s so nice to have a horse in the yard with that kind of quality and it’s nice that he is British-bred as well.”

Giving talent a ‘leg up’

A scheme funding top event ponies for talented young riders is hoped to give a “leg up” to those “showing a real talent for the sport”. Project Pony is the brainchild of teenager Elizabeth Barratt and the idea is that the initiative will pave the way for riders who otherwise might not have access to such ponies. It now has 10 ponies, including some who have competed in pony trials and championships, which have been loaned to selected riders to compete. These riders also have access to support and training. Connie Villani, who helps manage Project Pony with Elizabeth, told H&H: “Our view is we’re educating the next lot of riders. There are lots of children out there who need a leg-up, especially in ponies, and it’s giving them a chance.”

