The loss of an Olympic place and other things the horse world is talking about





Paris ticket reallocated

China has lost its Paris 2024 eventing team ticket after their top-placed horse tested positive for controlled medication at Millstreet’s Olympic qualifier. Alex Hua Tian’s gelding Chicko, with whom he finished fifth individually and helped the Chinese team to third place and an Olympic spot, tested positive for altrenogest, commonly known under trade name Regumate, which cannot be present in male horses during competition. Alex’s investigation found that the cause was Chicko’s eating contaminated hay from the stable next door, during the event.

Read the full story

Appeal for information

A driver who caused the death of two foals when their car collided with a trailer on the M25 has been urged to “do the right thing” and own up, as police have appealed for information. The trailer was destroyed in the impact and one of the weanlings was killed. The other’s injuries were so bad it had to be put down on the scene. But the driver did not stop and is yet to be identified.

Read more

Bag a bargain

Today is the last day of the Amazon Prime Day deals and we are still regularly updating this page with the very best deals for equestrians. Some of the best offers often include tech items, such as stable cameras, or outdoor footwear, but there are some children’s horse games and toys and other items on sale, too. Whether you own your own horse for pleasure, ride at your local riding school or compete at the highest level, you need a lot of kit, and as this often doesn’t come cheap – so the Prime Day Big Deals sale really comes in handy.

Browse this year’s deals

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.