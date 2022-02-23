Olympic horses moving yards, cross-country schooling and other things the horse world is talking about





Gio moves to his new home

British Olympic and European medal-winning dressage horse Gio has left Carl Hester and Charlotte Dujardin’s base for his new owner Annabella Pidgley’s yard. The 11-year-old, with whom Charlotte won four medals last year, was sold last autumn to the Pidgleys for junior medallist Annabella, but had at first stayed where he was, with Annabella travelling from Berkshire to Gloucestershire for weekly lessons. The combination have yet to make their competitive debut but Annabella said it was lovely to have “Pumpkin”, and another new arrival, at home.

Going across country

The start of the 2022 eventing season is only a few weeks away, so if you haven’t got out cross-country schooling yet and your entries are in, or if you’ve never tried it before and fancy a shot, now is the perfect time. Depending on your location and its ground conditions, you may prefer grass or an all-weather surface; whichever suits you and your horse, we’ve listed 48 facilities of both types, in all areas.

Equestrian education

H&H columnist, dressage rider and trainer Anna Ross shares her thoughts on apprenticeships. During National Apprenticeship Week and the fortnight since, there has been much debate about equestrian colleges and degrees, and whether they prepare students enough for working in the industry. Anna, who has long-term staff who have come into the job as apprentices, believes there are many of young people who are happy to work hard if their own dreams are being fulfilled

