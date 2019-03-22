44 cross-country schooling venues you need to check out

If you would like to enjoy some cross-country schooling this year, the facilities listed below should give you some ideas as to where you would like to go. Weather does occasionally force closure even for all-weather facilities, so do phone ahead to check before pitching up to ride.

All-weather and grass (open year-round subject to confirmation)

Aston-le-Walls

Washbrook Farm, Aston-le-Walls, Daventry, Northants, NN11 6RT

www.astoneqc.com

Tel: Katie Simpson on 07772 446763

Email: info@aston-le-walls.co.uk

Price: £36 per horse for the all-weather, £30 per horse for the grass course

Notes: Grass cross-country schooling is available from February to November

Attington Stud

Tesworth, Thame, Oxfordshire, OX9 7BY

www.attington.com

Price: £31 per horse — booking online

Aylesford Equine

Aylesford Lodge Farm, Shoby, Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire, LE14 3PF

www.aylesfordequine.co.uk

Tel: 01664 812834/07885 617940 or 07904 110024

Email: louise@aylesfordequine.co.uk

All-weather course: £22 per horse, per hour, grass course (£15 for under 13’s)

Coombelands Equestrian

Stane Street, Pulborough, West Sussex, RH20 1BQ

www.coombelands-equestrian.co.uk

Tel: 01798 872796

£30 per horse on the grass and £35 per hour in the arena

Notes: Book online. Grass open from second week in February to October

Lyneham Heath Equestrian

Lyneham Heath Farm, Lyneham, Nr Chipping Norton, Oxon OX7 6QQ

www.lynehamheathequestrian.co.uk

tel: 01993 832 585/07836657395

Email: info@lynehamheathequestrian.co.uk

£30 per horse on the grass; £15 per hour on the all-weather loop

Notes: All-weather cross-country loop open year-round. Grass open late spring

Pontispool

Norton Fitzwarren, Taunton, Somerset TA4 1BH

www.pontispool.co.uk

Tel: 01823 461196

Email: info@pontispool.com

£28 for grass cross-country, all-weather cross-country £25

Notes: Grass cross-country schooling area open from February, all-weather is open November—March

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Somerford Park

Holmes Chapel Road, Congleton CW12 4SW

www.somerfordpark.co.uk

Tel: 01260 299888

£30 per horse for all-weather or grass (£28 for grass on a weekday)

Notes: All-weather available December to March. Grass available year-round

Open during winter

Berwick Farm XC

Berwick Farm, Stanford Rivers, Ongar, Essex, CM5 9PY

www.berwickfarmxc.com

tel: 01708 688232

£30 per horse

Bonfleur Cross-Country Course

Bonfleur Lane, Maidstone

www.bonfleurcrosscountrycourse.co.uk

tel: 07976 138120

£28 per horse

Boomerang Stables

Chilton Foliat, Hungerford, Berks RG17 0TW

www.boomerangstables.co.uk

tel: 07711 499596

£25 per horse

Burnham Market Eventing Centre

Sussex Farm, Burnham Market, Norfolk PE31 8AG

www.bm-ec.com

tel: 07767 420357

£20 per horse

Chilham Park

Chilham Castle Estate, Chilham, Canterbury, Kent CT4 8DB

www.chilhampark.co.uk

tel: 01227 730811

£25 per horse

Deer Park Cross Country

Park Lane, Brockhampton, Glos GL54 5SR

www.deerparkcrosscountry.co.uk

tel: 01242 820881

Email: info@deerparkcrosscountry.co.uk

£20 per horse

Field Farm Cross Country

Field Farm, East Road, Wymeswold, Leics LE12 6ST

www.fieldfarmcrosscountry.co.uk

tel: 01509 880251

£25 per horse, £20 for Pony Club members, reductions for groups

Canter Hallington cross-country course

Home Farm, Hallington, Louth, Lincs LN11 9QX

www.canter-hallington.co.uk

tel: 07767 440828 or 01507 605864

£15 per horse

Ely Eventing Centre

Downham Common, Little Downham, Ely, Cambs, CB6 2TY

www.elyeventing.co.uk

tel: 01353 698839

£28 per horse

Gasston Stables

Hurst Lane, Headley, Epsom, Surrey, KT18 6DY

www.gasstonstables.co.uk

tel: 07746 815796

£20 per horse

Golden Valley Equestrian Centre

Coach Road, Alfreton, Derbyshire, DE55 4ES

www.goldenvalleyequestriancentre.co.uk

tel: 01773604520

Helen Bell Equestrian

The Paddocks, Breckenbrough, Thirsk, Yorks YO7 4EL

www.helenbellequestrian.co.uk

tel: 07708708967

£25 per horse

Kelsall Hill Equestrian Centre

Organsdale Farm, Middlewich Road, Kelsall, Tarporley, Cheshire CW6 0SR

www.kelsallhill.co.uk

tel: 07809 689972

£25 per horse

Lincomb Equestrian

Lincomb Farm, Lincomb, Nr Stourport on Severn, Worcs, DY13 9RB

www.crosscountrycourse.co.uk

tel: 07986200777

£20 per horse, £15 per horse for under 16’s

Littleton Manor Equestrian

Littleton Manor Farm, Littleton Lane, Reigate, Surrey, Reigate, RH2 8LB, access via Littleton Manor Farm, Flanchford Road, Reigate Heath, RH2 8QZ

www.lmeq.com

tel: 07771 600033

£25 per horse

Mostyn Farm Ride and Cross Country

Wern Home Farm, Tre Mostyn, Whitford, Holywell, Flintshire CH8 9AR

www.mostynfarmride.co.uk

tel: 07765 402738

£15 per horse

Munstead

Heath Lane, Godalming, Surrey GU7 1UN

www.munsteadhorsetrials.com

tel: 07798 626075 (book online)

£25 per horse

Rosamund Green Farm

Shepton Mallet, Somerset BA4 4JG

www.rosamundgreenfarm.co.uk

tel: 07511 078285

£25 per horse

Rosehill Equestrian Centre

Rose Lane, Henley-on-Thames, RG9 3EB

www.rosehillequestrian.co.uk

tel: 01628 824078

£20 per horse

Swalcliffe Park Equestrian

Swalcliffe, Banbury, Oxon OX15 5EX

www.swalcliffeparkequestrian.co.uk

tel: 01295 780206

£25 per horse

Tweseldown Racecourse

Bourley Road, Church Crookham, Fleet, Hants, GU52 8DY

www.tweseldown.co.uk

tel: 07500 957246

£30

Specific opening times

Bicton Arena

Yettington Road, East Burdleigh, Budleigh Salterton, Devon EX9 7BL

www.bicton-arena.co.uk

Tel: 01395 441162

£25 per horse up to four horses, £20 for under 16’s, £13 for under 10’s

Notes: Open from March

Blackwater Farm Equestrian Centre

Blackwater Lane, Great Witchingham, Norwich, Norfolk NR9 5PH

www.blackwaterfarm.co.uk

tel: 01603 873187 or 01362 688227

£20 per horse, £15 for riders 18 years old and under

Everleigh Equestrian

Quickset Stables, Everleigh, Marlborough, Wilts SN8 3EU

www.everleigh-equestrian.co.uk

tel: 07990 571463/01264 852674

£15 per horse

Foxberry Chasers

Foxberry, Caldwell, Richmond, North Yorks DL11 7QL

www.foxberry.co.uk

tel: Text 07793 444247

£25 per horse

Gloucester Lodge Farm

Blyth, Northumbs NE24 3PH

www.gloucesterlodgefarm.co.uk

tel: 01670 353633

£10 per horse

Iping

Hammerwood, Iping, Midhurst, West Sussex, GU29 0PF

www.ipingcrosscountrycourse.co.uk

Tel: 01730 813635

£25 per horse

Notes: Open April to October

Hillocks Farm

Cleobury Morimer, Shrops DY14 0EB

www.hillocksfarm.org.uk

tel: 01299 270710 or 07970 278839

£20 per horse

Little Whittington

Little Whittington Farm, Corbridge, Newcastle Upon Tyne, NE19 2LA

www.littlewhittingtonxc.co.uk

Tel: 01434 672340

£20 per horse

Notes: Call to book — specific opening times. Open from March

MK Eventing Centre

Castlethorpe Road, Hanslope, Milton Keynes MK19 7HQ

www.mkec.co.uk

tel: 07810 120498

£30 per horse

Notes: Open February to December

Nurstead Court

Nursetad Church Lane, Meopham, Gravesend, Kent, DA13 9AD

www.nursteadcourt.co.uk

Tel: 0800 0934935 or 07971164023

Email: info@nursteadcourt.co.uk

£25 per horse

Notes: open at certain times — check website for details

Continued below…

Like this? You might also enjoy reading these:

Francis Whittington’s top cross-country riding tips [VIDEO] Yogi Breisner’s top tips to improve your cross-country technique Treat your mum to a Horse & Hound subscription from just £23.49

Parwood Equestrian Centre

Great Westwood, Westwood Lane, Normandy, Guildford, Surrey GU3 2JE

www.parwood.co.uk

tel: 01483 813860

£25 per horse

Notes: Open April to October

Rabson Manor

Winterbourne Bassett, Swindon, Wilts SN4 9QF

www.rabsonmanor.co.uk

tel: 01793 731202/07765 924252

Email: info@rabsonmanor.co.uk

£22.50 per horse

Sapey

Cockshutts Farm, Upper Sapey, Worcester, WR6 6XU

www.sapeycrosscountry.co.uk

Tel: 07970 652320

£20 per horse

Notes: Open April to October. You must pre-book

Stockland Lovell

Stockland Lovell Manor, Coultings, Bridgwater, Somerset, TA5 1JJ

www.stocklandlovell.com

Tel: 01278 652224

Email: info@stocklandlovell.com

£25 per horse, under 16’s £20

Notes: Tends to be open for 10 months of the year

Stour

Field Dairy Farm, Spetisbury, Blandford, Dorset, DT11 9EE

www.stourxc.co.uk

Tel: 07583 797420

£25 per horse, £15 per horse for the mini course

Notes: Open March to October

Thornton Lodge Country Sports

Thornton Lodge Farm, Easingwold, York YO61 3QA

www.thorntonlodgefarm.co.uk

tel: 01347 821306 or 07968 268835

£25 per horse

Notes: Open from March to October