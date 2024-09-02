Olympic event rider stable in hospital after fall, plus other equestrian news this week





Eventer Liz Halliday in stable condition following surgery

US Olympian Liz Halliday has undergone surgery after sustaining a head injury in a cross-country fall during the USEA American Eventing Championships at Kentucky on 29 August. An update from Liz’s family and friends said the surgery was to relieve the pressure from the swelling on her brain.

“Her team of doctors felt the surgery went exceptionally well. Liz is in stable condition and currently resting comfortably,” said the update. “Thank you to the onsite team and everyone who jumped into action to help at the event, along with Liz’s remarkable team for ensuring the horses are well taken care of while Liz is recovering. Thank you also to the doctors and nurses at the hospital for providing the best possible care.”

In a more recent update, family and friends said Liz was responding to all the tremendous messages of support she’d received, by squeezing a friend’s hand, and to keep the messages coming.

Liz, who was previously based in the UK for many years, was the highest-placed US event rider at the Paris Olympics where she rode Cooley Nutcracker.

Read more

A former racehorse impressing with paradressage rider

Elizabeth Johnson and former Flat racehorse Vegas Boy won the British Dressage (BD) Grade IV bronze championship at Hartpury on 22 August, four months after they contested – and won – their first BD competition. Elizabeth, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) 10 years ago, hopes that their story will encourage other para riders to consider former racehorses.

“Boycie”, who was trained by Jamie Osbourne to four wins and nine places on the racetrack, is a “shining example of the versatility of ex-racehorses”, Elizabeth said. “He’s a brilliant horse, he will do anything. My friend’s daughter does hunt races with him, and I thought ‘He’s such a sweet horse, let’s have a go at dressage’, and he’s taken to it like a duck to water.

“The MS does suck, but I try not to let it hold me back,” she added. “BD has one of the best pathways for people with disabilities to be involved with sport; they’re so supportive and have so many training and competition opportunities, they’re amazing.”

Find out more about this fantastic partnership

Five-star stalwart to retire after Burghley

Five-star event rider Richard Jones has announced that his top ride, Alfies Clover, will retire following his final event at this week’s Defender Burghley Horse Trials (5–8 September). The hugely popular 17-year-old grey gelding has achieved many top-10 placings at both four- and five-star level. The pair finished seventh at Burghley in both 2022 and 2018 and 10th at Badminton in 2022. “Alfie is happy and enjoying every minute of the build-up to the Burghley event, and I owe it to him to keep him that way for as long as I can,” explained Richard.

All about this popular character – and why this will be his last Burghley

To stay up to date with all the breaking news throughout the Paralympic Games, Burghley, Horse of the Year Show and more, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You might also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the Paris Games, Burghley, HOYS and more with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now