Olympic entries, tech in eventing, and more things the horse world is talking about

Olympic fever is building as the FEI today (11 July) released the full list of definite entries for the equestrian events at Paris 2024. A total of 49 nations are represented in the Paris Olympics equestrian entries, comprising 200 horse and rider combinations, plus 51 alternate partnerships. Horse & Hound will publish a form guide giving vital statistics and expert analysis for every horse and rider, in the issue of the magazine dated 25 July, as well as a full preview in the 18 July issue.

Philip Surl, who has many roles within the eventing world, reflects on how collaboration between riders and officials is serving to strengthen the sport – and how he believes it could be taken to the next level. “I’d like to see the use of technology developed further. When Hawk-Eye first came into tennis, players didn’t like it, but now it’s accepted and gives clear-cut decisions. Perhaps we should embrace something similar,” says Philip, in his exclusive H&H column.

Improving communication between owners and vets was one of the key points to come from a new study into decision making in critical colic cases. The study, which involved individual interviews with owners and vets, highlighted the long-term impact colic can have on owners’ – both emotionally, and on their future decision-making. The researchers also encouraged parties to understand that there may well be reasons an owner is making a decision, which they might not offer up – so finding ways to open up the dialogue can help owners to make the best decision for them, and their horses, in these critical situations.

