An Olympic Clydesdale and other things the horse world is talking about





Hovis in Paris

It’s happening: Hovis is an Olympian. The 22-year-old Clydesdale, who has been blogging weekly for H&H since 2008, has finally got his Olympic call-up. Having justifiably wondered why the selectors kept passing over him, Hovis was delighted to accept the position of British Eventing official supporter mascot for the Games. “I will of course be giving out advice on how the cross-country course should be run, coaching on the showjumping and consoling them over the fact they have to do stressage,” he said. “The team will have access to me 24/7 and I will do everything I can to help them come home triumphant from the greatest equestrian stage on earth. #HovisInParis.”

Top mare retires

Top British dressage rider Laura Tomlinson’s grad prix mare Rose Of Bavaria has retired from in competition. The 14-year-old, who had top international results with Laura, is in foal to Viva Gold. “I do miss working with her, because she was probably one of the best and most fun horses to train with that I’ve ever had, and she’s such a friend,” Laura told H&H. “Betty” is still at Laura’s yard, with a Shetland friend, and will soon move to Laura’s mother’s with the other broodmares.

Rule changes

Dope-testing outside competition and post-fall rider interviews have been proposed in the first draft of FEI rule changes. The equine anti-doping rules are being revised this year and the FEI has set out its plan for out-of-competition testing. The FEI has also progressed plans for interviews between riders and officials after cross-country horse falls, and has proposed that the controversial flag rule be discussed again next year.

