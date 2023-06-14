Olympic champion Explosion W injured while jumping in La Baule





Ben Maher’s Olympic gold medal-winning ride, Explosion W, has sustained “a soft tissue injury” while competing in the Rolex grand prix of La Baule, France, on Sunday, 11 June.

The 14-year-old gelding, owned by Charlotte Rossetter and Pamela Wright, pulled up lame during the first round of Sunday afternoon’s feature class and received immediate veterinary treatment.

A statement from the organisers of the CSIO5* show in La Baule read: “Explosion W was cared for very quickly after having to interrupt his round in the Rolex Grand Prix Ville de la Baule. Explosion W, Ben Maher’s Olympic champion horse is OK. He was calmed down and transported to his horsebox, where he was able to eat his hay peacefully before travelling back to the stable, well supported by all Ben Maher’s team.

“In any FEI event, priority is given to the safety and well­being of horses and competitors. The Jumping International de La Baule wishes Explosion W a good recovery.”

Ben Maher: “Explosion W is receiving the best veterinary care”

Ben Maher issued an update on Wednesday, 14 June, saying: “Explosion is now back at home in the UK and receiving the best veterinary care. He’s happy and full of character.”

He added: “I would like to thank everyone that was present, as well as the general public, for their support and kind heartfelt messages regarding Explosion. We will keep you updated along his recovery!”

Explosion W, who has won a long list of grands prix as well as his Olympic crown, was out of action for much of the past 12 months and had only just returned to the ring last month, finishing second in the Rolex grand prix at Royal Windsor.

His rider, Ben Maher, had also been on the sidelines after injuring his shoulder in a fall.

