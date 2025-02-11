Group of respected stakeholders to propose future of dressage
Championship team medallist Britain’s Gareth Hughes is one of those named in a new group that has been created to review the current state of dressage and create a plan to move the sport forward. George Williams – former president of the US Dressage Federation – is group chairman, and other members include Olympians Monica Theodorescu and Kyra Kyrklund – who is vice-president of the International Dressage Riders Club – and Raphael Saleh – president of the ground jury at the Paris Olympics.
These riders are renowned for their horse-first approach to training and competition, and highly respected amongst their peers and the wider industry. It will be fascinating to see their recommendations in due course.
“The FEI has created a dedicated working group tasked with developing a comprehensive strategic action plan for dressage, aimed at establishing a clear vision, realigning objectives, and creating actionable plans to enhance dressage at all levels,” an FEI spokesperson said.
Sir Gino out of Cheltenham with injury
Sir Gino, the favourite for next month’s Cheltenham Festival’s Arkle Chase, has developed a ligament infection that is expected to rule him out for the rest of the season. Joe and Marie Donnelly’s five-year-old, trained by Nicky Henderson, has been admitted to equine hospital for treatment. The news is a significant blow for Henderson’s Seven Barrows yard as Sir Gino is currently unbeaten with six victories to his name, including winning the Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle last November. It is the second successive Cheltenham Festival Sir Gino has missed.
Things adults on ponies get bored of hearing
If I was of the right height and weight to appear suitably mounted on a pony, you can bet your bottom dollar that’s what I would own. Fun, feisty, not to mention cheaper to keep. Alas, I’m 5ft7 and very much of “average” build, and so pony riding will stay a happy memory of my childhood. Those adults who are still enjoying ponies are sick to the back teeth of the comments they receive, and this article has resonated with many…
What not to say to an adult on a pony
