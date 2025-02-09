Equine Romeo and Juliet find love – but not together – ‘just in time for Valentine’s Day’





A welfare charity has shared the stories of Romeo and Juliet who have “found love and a stable future” – although not necessarily as a couple – “just in time for Valentine’s Day”.

The Horses and Ponies Protection Association (HAPPA) have taken in Juliet (pictured, below), who had “forced herself free from her tether”, and Romeo, whose previous owner had been diagnosed with a terminal illness.

Both horses now have a “second chance of a brighter future”.

“Juliet’s story is one of sorrow,” a spokesperson for the charity said. “After a report of concern for her, due to being tethered on a tight rope with an infected eye, the charity’s equine inspectors were faced with a sad situation.

“Juliet was found running loose with another pony; it was clear she had freed herself from the tether through sheer force. This poor mare was clearly distressed and needed immediate veterinary attention for the infected eye and her poor condition.”

Juliet’s owner could not be found so HAPPA took her in under the Control of Horses Act.

“It was established that her eye had dried out and sunken into the socket due to the lasting damage from an untreated eye injury,” the spokesperson said. “Thanks to a course of antibiotics and painkillers, the eye is now stable in the socket. She won’t need an operation to remove it, although she has lost all sight in the damaged eye.”

The story of Romeo (main picture) shows the way HAPPA helped a family “in need of desperate help”.

“Under extremely sad circumstances, Romeo’s loving owner was diagnosed with a terminal illness and could no longer care for him,” the spokesperson said, adding that Romeo was being rehabilitated after kissing spines surgery and that selling him would not have been in his best interests.

“The owner’s family, with no equestrian experience, were left to care for him,” the spokesperson said. “After a call for help, HAPPA came to Romeo’s aid offering a stable to complete his rehabilitation and recuperation before assessing his future under the charity’s care. His rehabilitation and associated veterinary care will be of substantial cost.”

HAPPA equine manager Rachel Smith said Juliet had been through “unimaginable trauma” by the age of three.

“No one has the right to treat an animal in this way,” she said. “Her sight in one eye has been lost due to neglect and lack of treatment, and the lasting effects of what has happened to her are evident – she is extremely head-shy. The equine care team will work to build her confidence and help her through the journey of recovery from the trauma.

“Romeo will be given the best chance of recovery and a bespoke rehabilitation plan under veterinary advice. We will carry on his late owner’s great work. With a sweet and kind temperament Romeo had begun napping and bucking whilst being ridden, which was out of character. After veterinary investigations, mild kissing spines were diagnosed, and his owner funded the operation. This worked well but when she was diagnosed with a terminal illness and could no longer give him the care he needed, we stepped in and safeguarded Romeo’s future.”

The spokesperson said the stories show some of the ways HAPPA can intervene to help horses in need.

“Ensuring every horse is given a second chance of a brighter future,” she said. “Whether recovering from trauma physically and or mentally, HAPPA is a safety net for horses that need them the most.”

