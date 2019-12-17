Police use anti-social behaviour law to beat the fly-grazing ‘blight’ *H&H Plus*

A police initiative using anti-social behaviour legislation as well as equine law to combat fly-grazing with huge success has been hailed as an example to forces across the country.
The number of reports of unattended equines in Bishop Auckland fell from about 1,000 in 2017-18 to 169 this year as of the end of October.
