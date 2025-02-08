{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Trending:

7 things adult riders who have ponies are sick of hearing

Alex Robinson Alex Robinson

    • If you’re an equestrian who has been blessed with the “short” gene and don’t appear to have grown in height or width since your 11th birthday, it is quite possible that your mount of choice is a pony.

    For the small riders out there, a pony can be much more appealing than a sizeable 16.2hh – and there is a the fact that your legs barely reach the bottom of the saddle flap on something over 15hh.

    While most can see the positives of having a pint-sized companion – cheaper to run and equally as fun – there are somethings that adults on ponies can get a little fed up of hearing…

    1. Don’t you want a proper horse?

    Maybe not intended to be offensive, but you can be sure pony owners will take offence. Just because he lacks a little height does not mean we can’t do all the same events as you. Lets spread the love for all shapes and sizes.

    2. Your pony is SO cute

    Of course he’s cute, but he’s also an absolute machine across country and will hands down out-trot any other horse on the yard. He’s not just a pretty face.

    3. And you look SO cute on him!

    Jodhpur boots are so on trend right now.

    4. Ponies are so much easier to keep than horses

    Wrong! We all know that a pony’s brain works a lot faster than a horse’s. They are renowned for their cheeky and characterful natures. The probability that my ride is going to do a Houdini and escape from the field at an inconvenient time is a lot higher than yours. And let’s not get started on the stress of feeding him for the competition season when he puts on a gut just looking at a blade of grass.

    5. It’s not fair, you get to compete against children

    Have you seen how competitive those kids are? A lack of fear and no worry about adult responsibilities makes them formidable competitors, so don’t assume we’ve got an easy ride to those red rosettes.

    6. It’s not fair, I wish I could ride a pony

    It’s also not fair that I’m so short I can’t consider owing something over 14.2hh as I would look like a pea on a drum.

    7. Do you share him with your son or daughter?

    Nope. And please don’t assume I have a child just because I have a pony.

    You may also be interested in:

    Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now

    Alex Robinson
    Alex Robinson

    Freelance equestrian journalist
    Born and raised in the Lake District, Alex has grown up on the showing scene. She has qualified and competed ponies at the Royal International, Horse of the Year Show and Olympia and has first-hand knowledge of the current issues in the showing world as well as the horses, ponies and riders who compete in the sport. Alex joined H&H in January 2018 as showing editor, cementing its place as the leading equestrian publication for both showing reports and current showing news in the UK. She moved on in October 2024 to pursue other opportunities, but continues to write for us on a freelance basis.
    Alex Robinson

    You may like...