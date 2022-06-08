No Carl Hester at World Championships and other things the horse world is talking about





Carl looks set to miss championships

One of British equestrianism’s most consistent and best-performing riders looks likely to miss this summer’s dressage World Championships. Carl Hester’s top ride En Vogue, on whom he won Olympic team bronze and European team silver in 2021, was ruled out of August’s competition last month, and although Carl temporarily took over the reins of Gareth Hughes’ ride KK Woodstock, he has now withdrawn from this week’s Wellington CDI, which means he is unlikely to qualify in time. It will be the first senior championship at which Carl Hester has not competed since the 2008 Olympics.

Wedding bells

Congratulations to medal-winning eventer Gemma Tattersall and Gary Stevens, who tied the knot on 31 May. The couple, who have been engaged since last summer, when Gary popped the question in the press conference after Gemma’s first five-star win, had an “amazing band”, a horse trailer converted into a bar — and their two Jack Russells accompanying them up the aisle.

Top riders in action this week

Bramham International Horse Trials returns this week, after a two-year Covid-related break, and top-class sport is promised. H&H will be bringing you all the action from the competition, from the BE80(T) championships to the three four-star classes. The event runs from Wednesday to Sunday, 9-12 June, with riders including Zara Tindall, Laura Collett and Tom McEwen set to take part.

