The death of Carl Hester’s Olympic ride, and other things the horse world is talking about





Loss of a legend

The 2016 Olympic ride of Carl Hester, Nip Tuck, has died aged 19. Nip Tuck was owned by Carl Hester and Jane de la Mare, at whose home he has lived since his retirement at the end of 2019. Jane shared the news that on Monday 25 September, Nip Tuck, known as Barney, was put down after “a short, sudden illness”.

Eight years on

“There was certainly something different about the atmosphere,” says Scott Brash, looking back on the day he made history eight years ago when he became the first winner of the Rolex Grand Slam of Showjumping. Scott won CHI Geneva in December 2014, CHIO Aachen in May 2015, and all that was left was to secure the win at the Spruce Meadows Masters. And he did just that with Hello Sanctos on 14 September 2015, taking home €1.3 million (then £950,000).

A jaw-dropping set-up

A property with top-class equestrian facilities – including two arenas, a canter track and stunning stables – is on the market for a price of £2.75m. Home Farm, originally built as a model farm, can be found on the edge of the village of Kirk Hammerton in North Yorkshire countryside. It has 13.77 acres of land, including the track, a jumping field and more

