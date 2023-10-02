



A property with top-class equestrian facilities — including two arenas, a canter track and stunning stables — is on the market for a price of £2.75m.

Home Farm, originally built as a model farm, can be found on the edge of the village of Kirk Hammerton in North Yorkshire countryside. It is situated almost mid-way between York and Harrogate. Access to the main communication networks is good with the A1 motorway less than four miles to the west and the main east coast railway line at York served by a branch line station in the village itself.

Is hunting your sport of choice during the autumn and winter? Head out with the York North and West of Yore Hunt.

Showing in the area is with BSPS Area 3A or NPS Area 4.

Local equestrian centres include Yorkshire Riding Centre, Northallerton EC and Appleton Grange, while Camden EC is located just five minutes from the front door.

Richmond Equestrian Centre is also just over 34 miles away via lorry.

Cross country facilities within an hour away include Craven Country Ride, Helen Bell Equestrian, Fair Oaks and Thornthorpe Equestrian.

Need a vet? Get in touch with Hambleton Equine Clinic, Yorkshire Equine Practice or Rainbow Equine Hospital.

The location of Allerton Park Horse Trials is under four miles away from the property, while pointing takes place nearby at Sheriff Hutton.

York Racecourse is also just a quick trip down the road.

Offered for sale by Savills, this heavenly home would be the ideal set-up for the competitive equestrian looking to level up their results.

Come for a snoop…

Home Farm has 13.77 acres of land and included in the acreage are 12 main paddocks situated along the western edge of the property, between the stabling and the arena. There is a central walkway connecting the paddocks.

Each paddock has fencing with water access. There are five additional paddocks adjacent to the eastern boundary with a further two in front of the East Barn and Home Farm houses.

Situated between the stable yard and arena is a three metre-wide exercise track, with aggregate base and sand surface, around the perimeter of a grass showjumping field.

The international-sized arena is accessed via a landscape track from the stable yard. It is 60m long and it is covered with an Andrews Bowen surface. An Equa-Flow system harvests water from the arena roof and irrigates the surface. There are curved kick-boards to the perimeter, a built-in sound system and mirrors. There are jump storage areas to one end.

Incorporated within the building are ground floor and first floor viewing galleries.

There are 14 stables in the main barn, but there are also five stallion boxes and one isolation stable.

All stables have stainless steel and timber fronts in a classic design all with rubber matting and automatic water drinkers.

There is also a wash down area and solarium, a veterinary room, a two-storey office with kitchen, staff facilities and laundry, feed and equipment storage areas.

The luxury bespoke tack room has been fitted with stone flag flooring, underfloor heating, a vaulted ceiling and exposed beams with custom-made storage.

The main home is a four-bedroom two-storey property which is believed to have been built in 1887 in mock Tudor style.

The large dining kitchen has a bay window with doors leading to the garden, a central island and granite worktops. There is also a walk-in pantry.

There are also two cottages (East Barn Cottages) and a barn which has been converted into a studio.

The first cottage has two-storeys and four-bedrooms, while the second has a single bedroom set on the ground floor.

The studio has a ground floor showroom and a fitted kitchen with breakfast bar. On the first floor is a large open plan office with partition to a private air conditioned office/meeting room.

Another handy feature of the site is the stable office, which has a ground floor reception area, first floor office, kitchen and cloakroom.

You may also be interested to read…

Celebrate HOYS with this offer! Get 6 issues of Horse & Hound for just £6

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.