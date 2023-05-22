‘I’m being taken out of my comfort zone’: Nicola Wilson ‘delighted’ to take on new challenge





Nicola Wilson is among the first cohort of a new elite coach development programme supporting trainers across 21 sports.

The Coaching in High-Performance Sport scheme is supporting 27 coaches, including European champion Nicola, many of whom have already supported athletes to win medals.

Nicola said she is “delighted” to be part of the programme.

“I am really looking forward to challenging myself to learn more about my coaching craft through the workshops, interaction with other elite coaches from across multiple Olympic and Paralympic sports, and working with our assigned coach developers,” she said.

“I am certainly being taken out of my comfort zone and am so grateful to British Equestrian for putting me forward to be given this opportunity as I transition from podium athlete to coach.

“I look forward to implementing into my coaching what I learn and see. It will be invaluable to be part of a coaching network across sporting disciplines.”

The initiative is among UK Sport’s range of coaching programmes. The first workshop was held at the Etihad Stadium this month and explored the theme of coach wellbeing, care and support.

“We are absolutely delighted to be working with our first Coaching in High-Performance Sport cohort and to be supporting 27 brilliant coaches to progress further, develop new knowledge and skills and generate a supportive community for each other,” said Andy Bradshaw, programme leader and coach developer to two people on the scheme.

“At UK Sport we are committed to working with national governing bodies and coaches to develop an expert high-performance coaching community to power success now and into the future so that we continue to win and win well, grow a thriving sporting system and inspire positive change.”

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.