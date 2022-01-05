New Year honours, making history, plus other things the horse world is talking about





1. New Year Honours for top riders

Olympic gold medallists from Tokyo were among the equestrians recognised in the 2022 New Year Honours List. Paralympian Sophie Wells, who was awarded a CBE for services to equestrianism, described the recognition as “surreal and humbling”, acknowledging that “it’s not something you can aim for or win; it comes from outside the sport, from non-horsey and even non-sporting people.”

2. Kicking on into 2022 with a new record

Eight-time point-to-point champion Gina Andrews rang in the New Year by becoming British point-to-pointing’s winning-most female rider of all-time. Her milestone 304th victory saw the talented horsewoman pass Polly Gundry’s record that had stood for more than 10 years – a truly historic moment. Congratulations Gina!

3. Join our 12 days of fitness

To complete today’s New Year-themed daily debrief, it is that time of year when many of us look to improve our health and fitness, whether that’s for reasons of self-improvement or to help prepare ourselves for the next competition season. If you are feeling inspired then, of course, we are here to help with expert advice to help you establish new habits over the coming days, including these simple exercises to help you become a better, more balanced rider.

