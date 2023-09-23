New sports horse auction aims to fix ‘broken’ sales system





An event rider and producer is hoping to change the way performance horses are bought and sold in Scotland with the launch of a new auction.

Sonya Cunningham, owner of Rockrose Equestrian Centre, East Lothian, is hosting the first Scottish Sports Horse Auction, in partnership with Caledonian Marts, on 30 September.

Sonya told H&H she came up with the idea having been to auctions in Ireland in the past, and she believes that the current sales system in Scotland is “broken” for both buyers and sellers.

“I think auctions are a fantastic way to buy and sell horses, and we don’t have anything like it here for performance horses,” she said.

“You might get the occasional dispersal sale where a riding school has closed down for example, but to my knowledge there aren’t any auctions for competition horses in Scotland or the north of England – or places to go and see more than one or two horses unless you go to a dealer’s yard. It’s difficult for private sellers and small-time producers to get people to come up here – the minute you put Scotland on an advert everyone says it’s too far.

“We’ve got some great horses here so I thought let’s get them in one place, and make it worthwhile for people to come and see them.”

There are 30 horses registered for the auction, including yearlings and youngstock, and competition horses across the disciplines.

“The day will be organised to give buyers plenty of time to watch the horses being ridden and also to try them out. The auction itself will be later in the day with the option to bid online if required,” said Sonya.

“All the horses will be inspected by a vet on arrival, and vendors are strongly encouraged to bring full vetting certificates and x-rays as appropriate. It’s as much about educating people how to sell at auction as how to buy.”

Sonya said the auction is open to spectators.

“Even if you aren’t intending to buy, we are encouraging people to come, enjoy the day and learn how the system works to build confidence in future auctions. It’s a fantastic environment to network with breeders, producers, friends and other professionals in the industry,” she said.

“We hope in the future to build on this and host auctions with 50-60 horses, either quarterly or six-monthly. I buy almost all my horses at auction now, including my current three-star eventer. Auctions work brilliantly in most other countries and are a fantastic, and thoroughly enjoyable, way to buy or sell a horse.”

View the auction catalouge.

