New product that could save lives on the road, plus other things the horse world is talking about





1. Hopes new product will save lives on the road

The creators of a new product designed for hacking out say it will “save lives”, of horses and riders. The VisiWhip is a reflective flag that hangs on the end of a whip, “ensuring riders have protected space and maximum visual impact with other road users”.

A spokesman for the product said: “VisiWhip is an equine safety product, designed to assist horse riders in clearly occupying and protecting the road space that they need, and signal their unequivocal presence to other road users.”

Find out more about this new product

2. Dealer gives horse to customer

The mother of a child whose pony was put down with a broken leg just before her birthday has credited the “astonishing” generosity of the dealer, who gave her a horse and would not take any money for him. Rebecca Dickie told H&H she and her 12-year-old daughter Rosie were devastated when Rosie’s pony Madge suffered the fatal injury in the field. They had owned Madge since August, having bought her from Natalie Vincent, of Niart Stud.

Read the full story

3. Loss of a great horseman

James Darlington, who has died aged 67, was one of Somerset’s widely known and much-loved characters, best described as a countryman and skilled horseman. He was an amateur rider, professional jump jockey and then farrier. Throughout his life he loved his driving horses and horse-drawn vehicles.

James Darlington obituary

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.