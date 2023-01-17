Exciting new horses for top British riders, plus the Olympics on TV – what the horse world is talking about





1. A young stallion with top competition genes

Top British grand prix rider Gareth Hughes has welcomed an exciting seven-year-old son Glamourdale – Lestingdale VS – to his yard. Owned by Zoe Kirkpatrick, the stallion had been ridden by Elly Darling, who competed him up to elementary. Following the birth of Elly’s daughter, Esmerelda, this month, Lestingdale has relocated to be based with the world silver medallist in Warwickshire.

Find out what Gareth had to say about his new ride

2. Brit takes ride on one of the world’s top jumpers

British showjumper Harry Charles made his competitive debut with new ride Balou Du Reventon (pictured above), one of the most successful horses in the world, in Spain last Thursday (12 January). The 23-year-old has taken the reins on Ann Thompson’s 17-year-old superstar stallion, who was previously ridden by USA’s Brian Moggre and Darragh Kenny of Ireland.

The stallion has joined Harry’s string alongside Ann’s other horses including Harry’s Tokyo Olympic and World Championship bronze medal-winning partner Romeo 88 and Aralyn Blue, plus another tremendously exciting new ride for Harry, I’m Special V, another former ride of Brian Moggre with whom Harry made an eye-catching debut at St Tropez in the autumn.

Read Harry’s thoughts on his new rides

3. TV agreement in place for future Olympics

Plans to broadcast action from future Olympic Games have been finalised. For fans watching from Britain, a combination of a limited BBC offering and paid-for full coverage is set to continue during Paris 2024, which had previously been agreed, then up to and including Brisbane 2032. It means the BBC will show a lot of free coverage, but to watch every event from every sport live and in full, viewers will likely need to pay, in a similar model to Tokyo 2020.

Find out more about how to watch the Olympics

