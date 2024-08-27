New guidance after top horse’s death, plus other things the equestrian world is talking about





Changes made after top horse’s death

New initiatives to “support sport horse welfare” have been announced in the United States following the death of Katharine Branscomb’s 13-year-old showjumper Chromatic BF at the FEI World Cup final. Chromatic BF collapsed and died in the stables shortly after the second leg of the competition on 18 April, in which he had finished third with rider Jill Humphrey. He had been given a routine injection by the US team vet, who did not break any FEI rules, shortly before he collapsed. Ms Branscomb told H&H she is “quite optimistic that the tragic and avoidable death of my beloved horse will have an enduring positive impact on the safety and wellbeing of sport horses at all USEF-sanctioned events from today onwards”.

Dover rescues seek new homes

Five ponies who were among the “Dover 26” rescued from an overloaded transporter in Kent last autumn are now ready to find their new homes. Five mares – Crocus, Dior, Foxy, Heyday and Mair – are now ready to be rehomed having been rehabilitated by World Horse Welfare. A spokesman said: “We have worked hard to build their trust in people with careful handling and dedicated care. We are delighted that the first of the group are ready to rehome. All five mares deserve a second chance in a home with a sympathetic rehomer where they can feel safe and secure.”

H&H seeks new showing editor

Opportunities to become part of the Horse & Hound editorial team are rare, but we currently have an opening for a showing enthusiast to join us in a part-time role working from home three days a week. Applicants need to be passionate about showing, with the ability to write sparkling, flowing articles with correct spelling and grammar, as well as being able to edit and improve other writers’ copy. The successful applicant will also have good organisational skills and be IT literate. Does this sound like you? Then find out more below…

