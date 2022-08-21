New Burghley sponsors, world medallists support London Horse Show, and more partnership news





The Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials (1 to 4 September) is welcoming a roster of new sponsors for 2022.

Fine jewellers Boodles announced a “significant sponsorship agreement” with the five-star this month. This involves sponsoring the cross-country fence formerly known as Anniversary Splash, which is renamed as Boodles Raindance.

It will also host a tradestand, built and designed by Garden House Design.

“We have always loved getting involved with classic British summertime events, from tennis, to racing to eventing. It gives us a chance to entertain our customers and meet some new ones – and it’s definitely more fun than sitting in a shop!” said Boodles’ director, James Amos.

“Our association with Burghley goes back 25 years, and we have had plenty of success over the years selling jewellery in the middle of a muddy field. But it goes without saying that we are thrilled to have ratcheted up our involvement with the event this year, and we hope to stay involved for many years to come. Look out for the Boodles Raindance fence on the cross-country course!”

A new deal with Bates Saddles will involve the brand sponsoring a new riders’ and owners’ lounge at this year’s event. This will be a “much upgraded” facility in the stables area, with athlete-focused food and drink, and a private area away from the main hub of the event.

Managing director Ron Bates said: “Bates Saddles has long been a brand associated with high-performance eventing worldwide and are thrilled to support such a high-calibre international event.”

Burghley has also signed a three-year partnership deal with LeMieux, which is sponsoring Fence 4abc (LeMieux Stable Yard) on Derek di Grazia’s cross-country track, plus the Pony Club team showjumping.

“As one of the most challenging and prestigious five-star events in the world, it’s a pleasure and privilege to be a part of the action on its much-awaited return this year,” said founder Robert Lemieux.

Top British stars partner with London International Horse Show

Dressage world champion Lottie Fry and medal-winning showjumper Harry Charles join under-25 British Showjumping champion Jodie Hall-McAteer as the new official ambassadors for the 2022 London International Horse Show (15 to 19 December).

The deal involves promoting the show through Instagram takeovers, media days and on-site live zone appearances.

Harry dominated last year’s show, headed by his victories in the World Cup qualifier and the grand prix, and was crowned leading rider – 11 years after his first win at Olympia in the 128cm championship.

“I love the show, it’s one I have been going to for years, first as a spectator with my dad [Peter Charles] and more recently competing myself. Winning there last year was the highlight of my career so far, it was the best feeling, the atmosphere and crowd are always amazing and it’s an extremely special show. I can’t wait to return this year,” said Harry.

Lottie is scheduled to compete in the World Cup leg, supported by Horse & Hound, at this year’s show.

Show organiser Simon Brooks-Ward said: “The show is incredibly proud to be represented by athletes with such an impressive record at the show and beyond, and we wish them the best of luck in their upcoming competitions.”

Bahrain Turf Club revealed as Irish Champion Stakes sponsor

Bahrain Turf Club is announced as the new sponsor of the Irish Champion Stakes in a new six-year deal.

The Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes of €1,000,000 will take place at Leopardstown on 10 September, day one of Longines Irish Champions Weekend.

“The Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes is a race that always delivers and next month’s renewal, the first to be run under the sponsorship of the Bahrain Turf Club, looks a race to savour,” said Suzanne Eade, chief executive of Horse Racing Ireland.

“I would like to thank His Highness Shaikh Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa and the Bahrain Turf Club for this sponsorship. We are very aware of the desire The Kingdom of Bahrain has to grow their racing product and Bahrain has had a continued presence at our sales for many years now and also has a growing bloodstock interest in Ireland.”

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.