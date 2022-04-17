



The Household Cavalry Foundation has been named as official charity for the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials 2022 (1 to 4 September).

The Household Cavalry Foundation is the official charity for the Household Cavalry and provides charitable and pastoral welfare support to serving soldiers, operational casualties, veterans and dependants. It also supports its retired horses.

“We are delighted to be supporting the important work undertaken by the Household Cavalry Foundation,” said Burghley Horse Trials director Martyn Johnson.

“The origins of eventing evolved through the training of cavalry horses, meaning there are strong and long-standing links between our sport and the work of the British Army’s cavalry regiments.

“In this jubilee year, when the horses and soldiers of the regiment will be at their ceremonial best, it seemed like a very appropriate time to be supporting the foundation’s work.”

Charity director Giles Stibbe added: “We hope that our partnership with Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials will help us to raise awareness of the essential work the foundation does, helping those who have served our country, both human and equine, in their time of need.

“The charity also works to ensure the history and heritage of the regiment is preserved by our museums and archives.”

Spectators will be able to make a contribution to the foundation when buying tickets and at the event, where they will also be able to meet some of the Household Cavalry horses.

Title sponsor for Bolesworth dressage

Bloomfields Horseboxes is the title partner of Bolesworth’s first standalone international dressage show (24 to 26 June), as the discipline returns to the venue following a three-year break.

National and international classes will run across three arenas over three days. The national classes will run from prelim to advanced, plus para, youth and young horse (Nexgen) competitions. International classes will be held at big and small tour.

“We are delighted to be strengthening our relationship with Bloomfields Horseboxes, one of the UK’s leading horsebox brands, at the same time as welcoming riders and fans of the sport back to Bolesworth,” said Bolesworth managing director Nina Barbour.

Dodson & Horrell will return as title sponsors of the Dodson & Horrell Bolesworth International (29 June to 3 July), which follows the dressage show.

Official gin partner

Cowdray Park Polo Club has signed a three-year official gin partnership deal with No.3 Gin.

The spirit, curated by Berry Bros. & Rudd, will be the exclusive gin served to club members at polo events.

The collaboration is strengthened by Cowdray Estate’s agreement to stock No.3 Gin at its farm shop and cafe, and as the premium gin at Cowdray Park Golf Club.

Emma Fox, chief executive of Berry Bros. & Rudd, said: “I am thrilled that our award-winning No.3 Gin is the exclusive gin partner for Cowdray Park Polo Club. The partnership marks a new chapter in our pursuit of perfection to become the definitive luxury gin and we look forward to connecting discerning drinkers at this iconic polo location, with No.3 Gin.”

Andrew Swaffield, chairman of Cowdray Park Polo Club, added: “Berry Bros. & Rudd is a

distinguished British brand with an illustrious history. We are delighted to be partnering with their critically acclaimed No.3 Gin which will be enjoyed by patrons, players, members and visitors as a perfectly refreshing accompaniment to a day at the home of British polo.”

New deal for Georgie Spence

British five-star event rider Georgie Spence has signed a partnership deal with Swedish clothing brand Stierna Equestrian Sportswear.

“As a professional rider I spend all day, every day, outside and in the saddle,” said Georgie. “Comfortable clothing that is both cooling in the summer and warm and dry in the winter is a key element to success. Equally, I want to look smart for both myself, my owners, my team and when representing sponsors.

“Stierna delivers on all fronts, offering the very best technical fabrics and designs. I’m looking forward to working closely with Helena and Robert at Stierna Equestrian Sportswear over

the coming year and am extremely grateful for their support.”

Robert Kos, head of marketing and sustainability at Stierna, added: “With the addition of Georgie, Stierna Equestrian Sportswear deepens the commitment to the eventing scene with another equestrian athlete with both great horsemanship and great sportsmanship.

“She is joining a team with some of the top event riders in the world.

“We have been missing the competition scene and we look forward to a new season where all our riders have the chance of showing the results of the hard work that has been put in during training days in all kinds of weather conditions. Just the way we like it.”

You might also be interested in:

Sponsorship is getting increasingly difficult to secure for riders at all levels. Rhea Freeman investigates what sponsors are looking for Amateur event rider Chloe Ammonds-Nutt gives her advice on getting sponsored — from standing out to a prospective sponsor to

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.