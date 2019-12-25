Neglected Shetland turned Christmas film star finds fairytale ending

A once neglected Shetland pony who starred in a Christmas film has found her own fairytale ending.

Chestnut mare Tink was taken in by the RSPCA after she was found abandoned in a muddy field in Dorset.

The mud was so deep it came up to Tink’s tummy and there was nowhere for her to lie down.

After being taken in by the charity and given the care and attention she needed, Tink was chosen to star in a festive film to help promote the charity’s “Stock the Sleigh” campaign.

In the video, Tink realises her dream of becoming a reindeer, helping other animals in need on the way to securing her Christmas wish.

Since being published online, the video attracted more than 190,000 views and overnight fame for Tink.

The film caught the attention of the team at Staunton Country Park in Hampshire, who offered Tink a home as a future therapy pony.

The RSPCA were delighted to give her a new chance at the park.

“Tink will spend this Christmas settling in properly to her new home and in the new year, we’ll start introducing her slowly to learning to become a therapy pony,” said Lisa Clark, education officer at Staunton Country.

“Given her background being abandoned and rescued and coming through tough times after she was shown love and care, it’s particularly special she is now going to be giving back so much joy to people.”

Hampshire County Council’s executive member for recreation and heritage, Seán Woodward said Tink would be a “much-loved” addition to the park.

“It’s great to see her already settling in with our other new arrival, Pudding the pony, and bonding with existing ponies, Tilly and Yarrow,” he said. “It seems fitting that Tink has arrived at her new home in time for Christmas.”

Patricia Spargo, manager at RSPCA Lockwood Equine Centre where Tink was cared for, was pleased the mare had found a suitable new home.

“It’s lovely to think that Tink’s role in the video helping other rescue animals at Christmas time paved the way for her new life at the park working with children,” she said. “Tink is a sociable pony who will enjoy life in the bustling park atmosphere, we are so happy she has found a home.”

