New in-hand championships to promote British breeds

The National Pony Society (NPS) is launching a new in-hand show at Kelshall Hill Equestrian Centre in Cheshire on 18-19 September.

The Great British In Hand Show has been developed in response to a “demand from competitors for a special event celebrating the very best of our native pony breeds and British riding pony, as well as hacks and riding horses”.

“Kelsall Hill is a fabulous new venue for showing and has just undergone a massive expansion and refurbishment programme,” said a spokesperson from the NPS. “Hosting this new show at a new venue will add an extra layer of interest as competitors discover the new facilities including a huge, beautifully finished indoor arena that will host the evening performance. Sponsors and spectators will be able to take advantage of a ringside dining option allowing them to get up close to the action.

“No matter if you are a producer with a large string or have one pony you produce from home, there are championships to give everyone a chance to shine in the spotlight. The evening performance will also crown a champion home-produced pony and a champion owner-bred pony.”

The main event will be the NPS supreme in-hand pony of the year. Ponies qualify for this evening championship by either coming through the breed classes during the day or by winning their semi-final. The semi-finals are open to ponies that have won an NPS silver medal during the 2021 season or who were breed champions at the 2021 NPS summer championship show.

On the second day, the first NPS arena eventing challenge finals will take place. These finals will combine an assessment of paces, jumping ability and suitability to event. Both British riding ponies and native breeds are eligible.

Qualifying rounds will be held around the country at NPS area shows, existing arena eventing venues and at international three-day events.

In addition there will be qualifying rounds held for the 2022 summer championships in a variety of working hunter pony sections.

